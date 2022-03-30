IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #11, 25 - 29 March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on February 24, major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

The situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with ongoing shelling in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv,

Kherson, Zhytomyr regions. On 26 March, two powerful explosions were reported in Lviv after missiles hit a fuel depot and a power plant. In Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk oblast), shelling reportedly set fire to two food warehouses, three multi-story residential buildings, and several homes. OHCHR is reporting that between 24 February and 28 March, there have been 2,975 civilian casualties, including 1,151 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source:

OCHA).

Over the past few days, several fires have been reported in the areas surrounding the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exclusion zone. According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova, the fires have affected over 10,000 hectares of forests and resulted in increased levels of radioactive air pollution. The presence of Russian Federation forces may limit the ability of local emergency crews to contain future fires.

The unfolding situation in Mariupol (Donetsk oblast) is dire.

Unlike other severely impacted cities, which can be reached through commercial transport routes, humanitarian actors have been unable to move life-saving humanitarian aid into Mariupol, as access and security constraints have prevented aid convoys from entering the city for over a month. Local authorities predict that approximately 160,000 people remain largely without access to basic goods and services, such as adequate food, drinking water, and electricity, while about 90 per cent of the city’s residential homes have been impacted by continued shelling. City officials have also reported cases of forced evacuation of residents to Russian Federation territories.

The increasing intensity of the war has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. As of 28 March, over 3.82 million refugees have fled Ukraine, while nearly 13,640 people were evacuated through agreed-upon humanitarian corridors between 25 and 27 March. While there were no corridors operating on 28 March, on 29 March,

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister announced that there would be three humanitarian corridors operating, including one from Mariupol.