IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #10, 25 March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the launch of the Russian Federation’s war on Ukraine on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

The situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with ongoing shelling in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, and Zhytomyr regions. Between 24 February and 22 March, the OHCHR recorded 2,571 civilian casualties, including 977 people killed, however, these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA). According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), more than 650 residential buildings have been destroyed across Ukraine thus far, while 64 attacks have taken place on healthcare facilities (source: WHO) and 548 educational facilities have received damaged.

On 22 March, two out of five humanitarian corridors were operating, which enabled the relocation of 7,026 persons, while on 23 March, Ukraine’s Vice-Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, announced that nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed upon and would be opening.

The situation in eastern and northern Ukraine is particularly concerning. In Mariupol (Donetsk oblast), local authorities estimate that around 80 per cent of the city’s infrastructure has been destroyed. Critical health services have been brought to a halt due to the destruction of healthcare infrastructure and injury to health workers, and access to food and drinking water remains critical.

The increasing intensity of the war has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. As of 22 March, over 3.62 million people have left Ukraine and crossed into neighbouring countries. IOM further estimates that around 6.48 million people have already been internally displaced, many of whom currently have limited access to food, drinking water, social services, and power.