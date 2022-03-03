IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #1, 2 March 2022

12 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED IN UKRAINE

OF WHICH:

4.3 MILLION ARE INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS

4 MILLION CONFLICT-AFFECTED PEOPLE ARE PROJECTED TO CROSS INTO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES

900,000 CONFLICT-AFFECTED PEOPLE HAVE CROSSED INTO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES TO DATE

350M FUNDING REQUIREMENT

IOM APPEAL STATUS

IOM has released its multi-sectoral Flash Appeal for Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries, in which it has identified multiple and overlapping sectoral needs. IOM’s plan is in line with the interagency Flash Appeal for Ukraine and the Regional Refugee Response Plan, which were both launched on 1 March 2022.

IOM is requesting USD 250 million for an initial period of three months to meet the needs of over 3.5 million affected people in Ukraine. Intervention areas include: water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter/non-food items (NFI), health (including mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS)), cash-based interventions, food security and livelihoods, protection, humanitarian border management (HBM), camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), and logistics. IOM has also created a separate Flash Appeal for Ukraine based on its inputs into the inter-agency appeal.

At the same time, IOM has requested USD 100 million over the course of six months to meet the needs of IDPs, refugees, third country nationals and other migrants, as well as hosting communities in countries neighboring Ukraine, including Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Intervention areas include: WASH, shelter-NFI, health (including MHPSS), multi-purpose cash assistance (MCA), livelihoods (including integration support), protection (including humanitarian transport and border management), CCCM, and information management.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Following weeks of heightened tensions in Eastern Ukraine, the Government of Ukraine declared an initial 30-day State of Emergency on 23 February, with the exception of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, where a special security regime has been in place since 2014. Following this declaration, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on 24 February. Major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv. Russian troops have quickly expanded their presence across Ukraine, with military clashes ongoing in other major cities: Chernihiv (north), Kharkiv (north-east), Kherson (south), Mariupol (south-east), Mykolaiv (south), Odessa (south--west), Sumy (north), among other cities, while the pre-existing hostilities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have significantly intensified.

After intense clashes across Ukraine, the number of civilian causalities and damage to critical infrastructure are growing, triggering severe humanitarian consequences on people in the hardest-hit areas. Between 24 and 28 February, the OHCHR recorded 536 civilian casualties, including 136 people killed; these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OHCHR).

The increasing intensity of the conflict has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. Over 900,000 persons have crossed into neighbouring countries, with still more projected to come.

The current situation is exacerbating an already dire humanitarian emergency in the Donbas region and generating new multisectoral needs across the country. The ongoing hostilities also continue to disrupt local supply chains and access to food and other basic items. In eastern Ukraine, there are reports of food shortages in Kramatorsk (Donetsk oblast) as supplies were mostly coming from Kharkiv. Even before 23 February, the escalating tensions in Donetsk oblast had already damaged roads and bridges that subsequently limited access to markets for food on the government-controlled side of the contact line for those residing in non-government-controlled areas. Food insecurity and medical needs are projected to rise considerably as more people are displaced.

Despite the growing operational and security challenges, IOM and other humanitarian organizations remain committed to staying on the ground and responding to growing humanitarian needs and protection risks. UN agencies and humanitarian partners are preparing to scale-up operations for whenever access and security allow for humanitarian operations to be rolled out in the hardest-hit areas.