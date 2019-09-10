IOM, EU Help Improve Ukraine-Moldova Border

Palanca – Over three million people crossing the Ukraine–Moldova border yearly will benefit from improvements to the Ukraine–Moldova border crossing point in Palanca (Moldova), which came on stream on 6 September.

Jointly operated by the border authorities of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the new Contact Point ensures real time exchange of data on persons and vehicles crossing the border, alert lists, emergency situations, and other issues. The Contact Point was equipped and refurbished by IOM with EUR 60,000 funding from the European Union.

Ukrainian and Moldovan border guard officers confirm that the exchange of information between them has already become more efficient. “If questions arise at the border and officers need information from databases, they can address the Contact Point and get rapid answers, which is better for the public also,” said Iryna Klimenko, chief representative of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at the Palanca Contact Point.

Her opposite number, Viorel Dira, coordinator of the Palanca Contact Point with the General Inspectorate of the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova agreed. “This is a good embodiment of the enhanced Moldovan–Ukrainian collaboration for implementation of the integrated border management concept.”

IOM and the EU are also assisting both governments in modernizing Kuchurhan–Pervomaisk and Reni–Giurgiulesti border crossing points, where automated systems for exchange of information on travellers and vehicles are being developed.

“IOM is proud to assist Ukrainian and Moldovan border authorities in further improving their capacity and enhancing integrated border management at this busy Eastern European frontier,” said Anh Nguyen, Acting Chief of Mission at IOM Ukraine. “Our common goal is secure and more efficient border control which at the same time will help decrease queues and waiting time for travellers and transport,” he added.

Expanding the network and improving the work of joint contact points is part of Ukraine’s new National Integrated Border Management Strategy up to 2025, developed with the European Union’s assistance.

“The Palanca Contact Point is an additional piece that adds to national and international efforts to facilitate cross-border mobility of people. With the generous financial support of the EU, now we can respond to the needs of the border agencies of both countries and, in particular, to establish necessary conditions to improve performance of border management authorities and secure border management processes,” stated Lars Johan Lönnback, Chief of Mission at IOM Moldova.

