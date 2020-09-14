International recommendations and Ukrainian legislation on hygiene-related IPC at Health Facilities in Ukraine during the COVID-19 outbreak [EN/UK]

Introduction

An assessment of Health Hacilities in the eastern conflict area of Ukraine (REACH, April 2020) found that 60% of facilities put infectious waste into normal garbage disposal systems, including 6 of 18 designated COVID-19 hospitals on Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. It found that 72% of facilities reported limited access to hand sanitizer with 11% having no stock at all. 29% of facilities reported problems with their source of drinking water. 55% of health facilities did not have paper towels at all, including 12 out of 18 designated COVID-19 hospitals. When taken together, the data emphasizes that improvements to water sanitation and hygiene conditions at health facilities throughout Ukraine, could make a significant impact in improving Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) within health facilities. These guidelines aim to help international and local agencies to support local authorities in improving hygiene and IPC, at health facilities, by combining international recommendations and good practice with standards recommended in Ukrainian law. The document should be read in conjunction with “Key Actions” identified in the WASH and Infection Prevention and Control in Health Care Facilities, Guidance Note (UNICEF, 2020)