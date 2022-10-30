Information note from the United Nations Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre (30 October 2022)

Istanbul, 30 October 2022 - The United Nations Secretariat convened all delegations earlier today at the Joint Coordination Centre in a plenary format. During the session, the delegation of the Russian Federation informed that while it suspends its participation in the implementation of the activities of the Initiative, including in inspections, for an indefinite time, it will continue the dialogue with the United Nations and the Turkish delegation on pressing issues. The Russian Federation delegation also expressed its readiness to cooperate remotely on issues that require immediate decision by the JCC.

The Secretariat, in close cooperation with the Turkish delegation at the JCC, continues to engage all representatives to offer options on next steps regarding the JCC operations in accordance with the goals and provisions stated in the Initiative.

In order to continue fulfilling the Initiative, it was proposed that the Turkish and United Nations delegations provide tomorrow 10 inspection teams aiming to inspect 40 outbound vessels. This inspection plan has been accepted by the delegation of Ukraine. The Russian Federation delegation has been informed.

Currently, there are 97 loaded vessels and 15 inbound vessels registered for JCC inspection around Istanbul. There are an additional 89 that have applied to join the Initiative.

In addition, the Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations delegations agreed on a movement plan for tomorrow 31 October for the maritime humanitarian corridor of 16 vessels, 12 outbound and 4 inbound. The UN delegation, in its capacity as JCC Secretariat, has informed the delegation of the Russian Federation on the movements in accordance with the JCC established procedures. As per JCC procedures, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

There was no movement of vessels in the corridor today, 30 October. There are currently 21 vessels engaged in the Initiative that are in or near the three Ukrainian ports with a capacity of over 700,000 metric tons, including IKARIA ANGEL, a vessel chartered by the World Food Programme loaded with 30,000 metric tons of wheat for the emergency response in the Horn of Africa.

Today, the joint inspection teams concluded 11 inspections on board outbound vessels SAKAR (IMO 9104811), BLUE SHARK (IMO 9003770), IRMGARD (IMO 9590967), ARGONAUT (IMO 9717694), LUCKY (IMO 9037305), YAF S (IMO 9437787), LADY ELA (IMO 9511442), SANITA S (IMO 9237888), SUPER ARSENAL (IMO 9316933), ZHE HAI 505 (IMO 9567477), and NEW LEVANT (IMO 9111371). The JCC has requested additional documentation from one more outbound vessel JAGUAR (IMO 7726990) to be cleared remotely. Another inspection on board an outbound vessel was suspended due to lack of documents.

Today, 30 October, six vessels carrying 186,426 metric tons of grains and other food stuffs began their outbound voyage but have not yet entered the maritime humanitarian corridor:

DESPINA V (IMO 9727986) from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, carrying 71,135 metric tons of corn. NIKOLAOS A (IMO 9493949) Chornomorsk to Liverpool, United Kingdom, carrying 46,141 metric tons of rapeseed. AFRICAN ROBIN (IMO 9317767) from Odesa to Algeria, carrying 30,500 metric tons of wheat. IKARIA ANGEL (IMO 9194397) from Chornomorsk to Djibouti, carrying 30,000 metric tons of wheat. SK FRIENDSHIP (IMO 8909446) from Chornomorsk to Egypt, carrying 6,600 metric tons of soya beans. SEALOCK (IMO 8218380) from Chornomorsk to Mersin, Türkiye, carrying 2,050 metric tons of peas.

Yesterday, 29 October, five outbound vessels transited safely the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative carrying 97,400 metric tons:

SUPER BAYERN (IMO 9278911) from Chornomorsk to Italy carrying 33,000 metric tons of corn. RUBYMAR (IMO 9138898) from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Iskenderun, Türkiye carrying 29,600 metric tons of corn. RISING EAGLE (IMO 9073672) from Odesa to Egypt, carrying 25,000 metric tons of wheat. CAPTAIN ADAM 1 (IMO 8914087) from Chornomorsk to Italy carrying 6,600 metric tons of soy beans. MONTARA (IMO 9234202) from Odesa to Türkiye carrying 3,200 metric tons of corn.

In addition, four inbound vessels transited safely the corridor yesterday and reached their respective ports: CHRISTINA B (IMO 9304162), ELEFSIS (IMO 9118678), RATTANA NAREE (IMO 9245055), and RIO (IMO 9039975).

As of today, the total tonnage of grain and food stuffs moved from the Ukrainian ports under the Initiative is 9,521,645 tons.

For info: Ismini Palla (Ms), Chief, Media and Communications Unit, Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative mobile: +90 534 263 2368, WhatsApp/Signal: +962770996330, email: palla@un.org