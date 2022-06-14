Indicator Tip Sheet WPHF Impact Area 6: Peacebuilding & Recovery

The following tip sheet provides guidance to WPHF grantees on the required indicators to be used for WPHF Impact Area 6: Peacebuilding and Recovery, and specific to initiatives focused on women who are forcibly displaced. It also provides other suggested indicators and gives some general guidelines around the use of indicators, baselines, and targets, and means of verification.

Results Framework

The impact statement is: Improved socio-economic recovery and political participation of women and young women in peacebuilding contexts.

You must use this statement at the impact level and select from the list of required indicators (see definitions in next section).

You must also develop your own outcome statement(s), output statement(s) and indicators as relevant to your projects.