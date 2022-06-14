Indicator Tip Sheet for Institutional Funding - WPHF Impact Area 1: Enabling Environment for Women Peace and Security (WPS)

The following tip sheet provides guidance to WPHF grantees receiving institutional funding on the required indicators to be used for WPHF Impact Area 1: An Enabling Environment for WPS. It also provides other suggested indicators and gives some general guidelines around the use of indicators, baselines, and targets, and means of verification.

Results Framework

The impact statement is: Enhanced role of civil society organizations in advocating for and ensuring accountability on WPS commitments.

You must use this statement at the impact level and select from the list of required indicators (see definitions in next section). You must also develop your own outcome statement(s), output statement(s) and indicators2 as relevant to your projects.