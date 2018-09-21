Improving access to quality administrative and social services for the conflict-affected population in Mykolaivka [EN/UK]

Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, 21 September 2018 – Over 17,000 residents of Mykolaivka territorial amalgamated community in Donetsk Oblast will have access to some 170 administrative and social services thanks to the rehabilitated Administrative and Social Service Centre in Mykolaivka town, Donetsk Oblast.

The Mykolaivka Administrative and Social Service Centre (ASC) has been overhauled under the joint UNDP-UN Women “Restoration of Governance in Crisis-Affected Communities of Ukraine" project, funded by the European Union as part of the Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme.

With EU grant support, the centre was overhauled and provided with furniture and equipment, and 37 new jobs were created. The reception, visitors’ waiting zone, children’s area, data server room and staff toilets were equipped. The Centre has also been equipped for persons with disabilities, with a ramp at the main entrance and a lift inside the building. The total project cost was around USD 489,000.

“UNDP and its partners have supported 13 Administrative Service Centres so far in eastern Ukraine. In total, since 2017, these Centres have already served some 60,000 people in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts,” said Janthomas Hiemstra, UNDP Ukraine Country Director.

“This Centre in Mykolaivka will bring quality European standard services closer to community residents, right into their neighbourhood. We hope that this will take the work of the authorities to a new level, increasing their proximity and openness to, and their convenience for, the citizens they serve,” Hiemstra added.

The Centre will provide 95 administrative and 73 social services to over 17,000 community residents. Mykolaiv territorial community was formed from Mykolaivka town and 10 villages in 2016. Previously, in summer 2014 the town and its residents suffered artillery shelling that damaged residential, social and economic infrastructure. However, the area is now recovering strongly.

“Support for decentralization has been a top priority for the European Union in Ukraine, including in the conflict-affected Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts,” stated Frederik Coene, Head of Operation Section for Local governance, social services and agriculture, at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

“I'm pleased to see that Mykolaivka community is recovering and developing despite the fact that it suffered in 2014 in the armed conflict. This Centre is now one of the symbols of success of the decentralization process in Donetsk Oblast,” he added.

The EU and UNDP held a series of training and study visits within and outside Ukraine for the Centre’s staff members to help improve their working skills and the quality of services they provide.

With financial support from the EU, UNDP has helped to renovate a total of 13 ASCs in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. This has included provision of modern furniture, equipment and software, but most importantly the development of staff capacity to provide a high level of services to citizens in their settlements, including services for persons with disabilities, the elderly and women with children.

Media inquiries:

Yuliia Samus, Communication Specialist, UNDP Ukraine, +38 097 139 14 75,

communications.ukaraine@undp.org; Yuliia.Samus@undp.org