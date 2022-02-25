Immense humanitarian need in Ukraine

Caritas Australia’s partner Caritas Ukraine has called for support and assistance as it continues to support the country’s most vulnerable as the crisis escalates.

“The events which began early this morning will inevitably lead to a colossal humanitarian catastrophe. It is impossible to believe that in the 21st century in the centre of Europe people have to wake up at 5 am from explosions and the sound of air raid sirens.” said Tetiana Stawnychy, President of Caritas Ukraine, from her base in Kyiv.

Ukraine is a country already suffering. After eight years of conflict, violence and insecurity have loomed large in the lives of Ukrainians. Over one million people were already displaced and a staggering three million already relied on humanitarian assistance. This escalation in conflict will have dire consequences for all Ukrainians, particularly the most vulnerable.

As the situation continues to worsen, the need for humanitarian support has also increased, furthering the restriction of people’s movements, disrupting essential public services including water, power, transport and banking, and damaging vital infrastructure and homes.

“Over the years there has been extensive damage to water, gas and electricity infrastructure. We are especially worried about the reports of attacks on water facilities – there is already a water shortage and this will only make things worse,” said Ms Robertson.

Humanitarian priorities include basic food and hygiene kits, access to clean drinking water and fuel to vulnerable households to survive the cold weather condition. Caritas Ukraine continues to support impacted communities with the long-term impacts of protracted conflict, including Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, education and healthcare.

Caritas Australia is working closely with our partner Caritas Ukraine to provide much-needed support in the form of food security; water, sanitation and hygiene; shelter, health care outreach and support for children to continue their education during the crisis.

Caritas Ukraine is currently on the ground providing:

BASIC FOOD KITS to people living in poverty

FUEL FOR WINTER to vulnerable households

ACCESS TO CLEAN DRINKING WATER for families

BASIC HYGIENE KITS for households in need