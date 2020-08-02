IDPs: life before and during the coronavirus [EN/UK]

External online study of the needs of internally displaced persons during the COVID-19 full quarantine and easing process

Context of the research

Internal displacement remains the most problematic social consequence of the armed conflict in Donbas for both IDPs and the host community. Unfortunately, the problem of internal displacement remains underrepresented and under-addressed in all forms of narratives in Ukraine. Often we do not have a holistic view of what is happening to IDPs, largely because we lack qualitative and centralized analysis. The state is also often unable to effectively assist and support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as most national policies do not comply with international guidelines on internal displacement.

Due to the quarantine announced on March 12, 2020, which meant the transfer of most workers to remote work or «vacation at their own expense», IDPs have become an even weaker group, as they are more vulnerable to situations of inequality. As of April 13, 2020, there are 1,446,881 IDPs in Ukraine, with the highest concentration in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, and the city of Kyiv. IDPs often have limited access to basic services due to the socio-economic and psychological burden, which often excludes them from IDP support networks.