IDP Housing Needs, Intentions and Opportunities: Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka and Kharkivska Oblasts [EN/UK]

BACKGROUND

Since the armed conflict in the east of Ukraine broke out in 2014, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to displace from their permanent place of residence in the areas non-government controlled or within the 20-km from the contact line. As of 4 January 2021, 1,459,170 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are registered all over Ukraine.

Housing has been a cornerstone for safety and resilience for IDPs. Inadequate living conditions, discrimination by place of origin, and high rent have become serious obstacles for IDPs to rebuild their lives after displacement.

Throughout the following years, the state has not managed to solve the issue of providing housing for IDPs and continues to struggle with this challenge. The created collective centres as temporary housing was a short-term decision accommodating an insufficient number of the affected population – about 7,000 in 2019 according to the Ministry of the Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs.

The launched housing programmes are only accessible to a small subset of IDPs of a limited profile, while the vast majority are left to find housing on their own. Lack of available housing stock and the imperfect procedures of creating housing waiting lists aggravate the issue even more. Durable housing solutions are therefore of crucial importance for enhancing IDPs’ resilience and integration.

Since the conflict outbreak, the State has launched six programmes to respond to the housing issue, which aim to provide both short-term and long-term solutions1 .

Each of the six programmes has a certain set of eligibility criteria (age, income, statuses, vulnerabilities, availability of eligible housing on the market, etc.), which create numerous barriers for IDPs partaking in such programmes, alongside low funding. For example, three of the existing programmes, – “Affordable Housing” (“Dostupne Zhytlo”), “3% Loan”, and “Own House” (“Vlasnyi Dim”) – envisage loans, which demands a sufficient level of income and financial stability as well as has age limitations2 .

At the same time, people who had to flee from their permanent place of residence often experience loss of property and assets, as well as additional expenses for moving. Moreover, about a half of the registered IDPs are pensioners and are not eligible for loans. The programme for compensation for buying housing is only for IDPs who are veterans of the Antiterrorist Operation/Joint Forces Operation that constitute an insufficient subset of IDPs.

In turn, the remaining two programmes – Social housing and Temporary housing programmes – suggest only temporary housing that cannot be treated as a full-fledged durable solution. However, temporary housing may be an important interim stage within the strategy of providing housing for IDPs.

As for the material assistance for the owners of damaged housing, it is currently envisaged only for those who have not left the settlement of their permanent residence, so is not applicable to the majority of IDPs. Meanwhile, a compensation for destroyed housing can be granted regardless to location of the residence.

Regarding the previously done analysis of existing programmes, we can presume that they cannot fully respond to the acute issue and that other solutions should be sought out and implemented.

To date, no comprehensive housing analyses have been conducted within Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka, and Kharkivska oblasts where almost a fifth of all IDPs is registered (the biggest numbers after the conflict-affected Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, and Kyivska oblast and Kyiv). To address this, the Charitable Fund “Right to Protection” (R2P) monitored settlements in these oblasts with regard to available housing, and surveyed IDPs on their needs and awareness.