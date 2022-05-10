IDP Collective Sites Mapping in Ukraine As of 28 April 2022

Overview

After the escalation of the conflict on 24th of February, millions of people have been displaced internally throughout Ukraine. Due to the increasing number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), collective sites were established across the country. The constant displacement of families and fluidity of IDP movements has been a significant challenge to acquiring timely and accurate data on the numbers, locations, and needs of IDPs staying in collective sites across Ukraine, limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance planning and implementation. According to the data provided by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories, on the 31st of March approximately 1 104 905 individuals were staying in collective sites, across 18 oblasts. While this represents only a fraction of the general number of IDPs in Ukraine, collective sites tend to host IDPs who lack a support system in their area of displacement, usually in the first few days or weeks of their displacement.

REACH supports the CCCM Cluster in mapping site locations and consolidating a list of sites across the country, with the intent of establishing regular monitoring at site level. Since the beginning of the crisis, 1427 sites have been located by humanitarian actors, mainly through submission of Kobo forms filled based on interviews with Key Informants (where possible) or based on observations. Mapped sites are not reflective of the real distribution of sites across Ukraine and the current coverage is entirely depending on contributing partner’s presence and areas of interest. This factsheet summarizes information available in a sample of sites for which core information on building type, capacity and average duration of stay was available.