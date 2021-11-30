IDP certificate in Ukrainian legal framework: legal basis and practice of implementation

Summary. Certificate of internally displaced person (IDP certificate)1 was introduced in 2014 to allow the Government of Ukraine to count the number of IDPs who have specific needs due to their experience of internal displacement. At later stages of protracted internal displacement, IDP certificate turned into confirmation of place of residence in government-controlled area (GCA), substituting residence registration in non-government controlled areas (NGCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and Crimea.

Thus, IDP certificate is required in numerous situations. These situations occur in GCA after the internal displacement, even though they are not linked to its consequences, which turns the IDP certificate in a precondition to exercise rights.