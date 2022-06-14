ICRC’s Central Tracing Agency Bureau for the International Armed Conflict in Ukraine: Providing answers to families

The ICRC's Central Tracing Agency Bureau for the International Armed Conflict in Ukraine (CTA Bureau) helps locate missing persons, both military and civilians, and alleviates the suffering of their families.

The CTA Bureau collects, centralizes, and transmits information about the fate and whereabouts of people, both military and civilians deprived of their liberty, who have fallen in the hands of the enemy. Additionally, the CTA Bureau, in coordination with its wider network of ICRC delegations and Red Cross and Red Crescent national societies, helps any families who have been separated due to the conflict to find their missing relatives.

Comprised of a multidisciplinary specialized team of international experts in the field of reuniting the families, forensics, data management, and data analysis, the Geneva-based CTA Bureau will remain active for as long as needed to provide families with answers.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

watch video

If you have lost contact with a family member due to the conflict in Ukraine, the ICRC's Central Tracing Agency Bureau can help. We provide families on all sides of the conflict with information about their missing loved ones. This includes military and civilians deprived of their liberty, alive or dead, who have fallen in the hands of the enemy.

Contact us directly to request information about a missing family member. Our offices are open Monday -- Friday from 9:00 am -- 5:00 pm CET.

In person:

Central Tracing Agency Bureau

Ecogia

14 chemin d'Ecogia

1290 Versoix / Geneva

Switzerland

From the airport: you may reach us by direct bus number "50" to the "Ecogia" stop located at a 5 minutes' walk from the Bureau. A machine issuing tickets for a free ride is located in the luggage collection hall of the airport, just before customs. The service runs daily and the full trip takes 35 minutes. Check https://www.tpg.ch/ for exact timetable.

From downtown Geneva: the "Leman Express" train takes you every 15 minutes (at .00 / .15 / .30 / .45) from Cornavin railway station or from the train stop "Sécheron" near the international organizations to Versoix. Change to the connecting bus "50" towards "Versoix-centre sportif" or "55" towards "Chavannes-des-Bois" and get down at "Ecogia" stop located 300 meters from the Bureau. The trip takes 30 minutes and timetables are available at https://www.cff.ch/.

By email:

ctabureau@icrc.org

By telephone:

+41 22 730 3600 (Charges apply according to the tariffs of your operator)

If you are in Ukraine, you can call us toll-free at +380 800 300 155. In Russia, you can call us at +7 495 626 54 26

You can also contact your closest Red Cross Society:

If you are in Hungary: call 1 374 1305 or email tracing@redcross.hu

If you are in Poland: call 22 326 12 64, 22 326 12 61 or email tracing.service@pck.pl

If you are in Romania: call 21 317 17 18 or email crr@crucearosie.ro

For more countries, you can find address and contact details on our Family Links website. Please note that all of our services are free.

