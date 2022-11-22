Hundreds of thousands of homes damaged, and over 10 million people without electricity. People in Need delivers windows and stoves and repairs rooves as winter looms in Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused massive destruction in villages and cities across Ukraine; it has damaged and destroyed homes across the country and left over 11.2 million people in need of emergency shelter or vital household items. As temperatures drop below freezing and the country experiences its first winter snow, People in Need's teams are working hard to fix the windows and rooves of damaged homes and collective centres; more complex repairs will follow. Additionally, tarpaulin, wood, and plastic sheeting that enable basic repairs are being distributed to families, in addition to winterisation items like stoves and mattresses.

As winter looms in Ukraine, the needs are massive. Winter temperatures in Ukraine can easily drop to -20°C or below. In July, the Ukrainian Government warned that hundreds of thousands of homes had been damaged or destroyed since the start of the war, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without a roof over their heads. This number has significantly increased with recent attacks and ongoing fighting.

Furthermore, in recent weeks, millions of people in Ukraine have been left without electricity and water; consequently, many Ukrainians now have insufficient heating as Russia has concentrated its air strikes against critical civilian infrastructure. On November 15th, Russia conducted the largest attack on energy infrastructure since the start of the war, hitting critical infrastructure in at least 16 of the country's 24 oblasts and the capital city Kyiv. The situation with energy supply is precarious in a total of 17 oblasts and Kyiv.

"All these attacks by Russia have just one aim---cause chaos and suffering among civilians and to force further displacement of thousands of people within Ukraine or into neighbouring countries," says Petr Drbohlav, Regional Director for Eastern Partnership and Balkans at People in Need.

"Attacking civilian infrastructure like power plants is a clear violation of international humanitarian law. Winter must not be used as a weapon," he adds.

10 million people in Ukraine do not have access to electricity

The recent wave of Russian missile and drone strikes has crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system. According to the Ukrainian Government, more than 10 million people have no access to electricity due to Russian attacks. Most of these people are in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy, Ternopil Oblasts and Kyiv. The situation is also critical in Donetsk Oblast, the second biggest city Kharkiv, in recently liberated areas and areas along the frontline. Most oblasts face regular disruptions in power and water supplies.