Humanitarian supply convoy reaches Sievierodonetsk: UN and partners

(Dnipro, 5 April 2022): Today, the United Nations and humanitarian partners delivered eight trucks of critical supplies for people in the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine’s Luhanska oblast. Eastern Ukraine continues to bear the brunt of the intensifying hostilities, with thousands of people cut off from gas and water supplies and residential buildings repeatedly hit by shelling in Sievierodonetsk, preventing people from safely evacuating and severely restricting their access to basic necessities.

The convoy brought food rations, flour, plastic sheeting and blankets for some 17,000 people, as well as four hospital electricity generators, from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), INGO People in Need (PiN), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Food Programme (WFP). The notification system for the movement of humanitarian supplies was facilitated through the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“We’re in Sievierodonetsk today, where fighting is ongoing and civilians in the city are in urgent need of assistance. The UN and humanitarian partners delivered ready-to-eat meals, canned goods, flour and essential relief items such as blankets, mattresses, solar-powered lamps, and other household items,” said Markus Werne, the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator.

These items will be provided to those most in need through the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, while deliveries will also be made to vulnerable people who remain in their homes or bunkers around Sievierodonetsk.

The Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator also stressed that, “we will continue to deliver here and to cities across Ukraine but what we require is protection of civilians and continued access.”

