Humanitarian needs of older women and men in government controlled areas of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, Ukraine - Snapshot of baseline report, August 2021 [EN/UK]

About the project

HelpAge currently runs a project titled “ACCESS V: Provision of multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected populations in Eastern Ukraine” within the Сonsortium of NGOs (PIN, MdM, ACTED,

REACH, R2P and HAI) funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). With this project, HelpAge aims to significantly improve access to humanitarian assistance and protection for older women and men, including those with disabilities that were affected by the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Methodology

The needs assessment exercise was conducted in the 45 settlements in Government Controlled Areas of Donetska oblast (22 locations in Volnovaskyi, Pokrovskyi and Bakhmutskyi raions) and Luhanska oblast (23 locations in Severodonetskyi and Schastynskyi raions) during August 2021 by HelpAge volunteers.

Structured beneficiary interviews were conducted using a multidimensional Vulnerability Assessment Form (VAF) with additional set of questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Vaccination process. The survey covered 3023 older people (who were pre-selected based on specific vulnerabilities), measuring their needs across income, protection, health, etc.

• 73,07% of total older people were older women

• 10,9% of the total number of older women and men interviewed had a registered disability. Although 72,7% of respondents had at least 1 significant or several functional impairments according to Washington Group Questionnaire (only 13% of which had their disability status registered)

• 13% were internally displaced persons (IDPs)