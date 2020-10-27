Humanitarian needs of older women and men in government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, Ukraine August 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

Needs Assessment Analysis August 2020

About the project

HelpAge currently runs a project titled “ACCESS IV: Provision of multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected populations in Eastern Ukraine” within the Сonsortium of INGOs (PIN, MdM, ACTED,

REACH, R2P and HAI) funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) .

With this project, HelpAge aims to significaly improve access to humanitarian assistance and protection for older women and men, including those with disabilities that were affected by the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Methodology

The needs assessment exercise was conducted in the 23 settelments in Government Controlled Areas of Donetsk (Pokrovskyi, Donetskyi, Bahmutskyi, Severodonetskyi and Schastinskyi rayons) during August 2020 by HelpAge volunteers. Structured beneficiary interviews were conducted using a multidimensional Vulnerability Assessment Form (VAF) with additional set of questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey covered 2,047 older people (who were pre-selected based on specific vulnerabilities), measuring their needs across income, protection, health, etc.

• 48,7% of older people were residents of Luhansk oblast, 51,3% were from Donetsk oblast

• 74,84% of total older people were older women

• 10,06% of the total number of older women and men interviewed had a registered disability. Although 97,85 % of respondents had at least 1 significant or several functional impairments according to Washington Group Questionaire (only 10.28% of which had their disability status registered).

• 5,86% were internally displaced persons (IDPs).