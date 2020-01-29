Ukraine
Humanitarian needs of older women and men in government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, Ukraine: Needs Assessment Analysis Sept-Oct 2019
Attachments
About the project
HelpAge currently runs a project titled “ACCESS III: Provision of multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected populations in Eastern Ukraine” within the Сonsortium of INGOs funded by European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). With this project, HelpAge aims to significaly improve access to humanitarian assistance and protection for older women and men, including those with disabilities that were affected by the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
Methodology
The needs assessment exercise was conducted in the 20 settelments in Government Controlled Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts during Sept-Oct 2019 by HelpAge volunteers. Structured beneficiary interviews were conducted using a multidimensional Vulnerability Assessment Form (VAF).The survey covered 1,862 older people, measuring their needs across income, protection, health, etc.
- 50.3% of older people were residents of Luhansk oblast, 49.7% were from Donetsk oblast
- 76.3% of total OP were older women
- 9.12% of the total number of older women and men interviewed had a registered disability. Although 69.7% of respondents had at least 1 significant or several functional impairments according to Washington Group Questionaire (only 11.5% of which had their disability status registered).
- 11.3% were internally displaced persons (IDPs).