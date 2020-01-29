Humanitarian needs of older women and men in government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, Ukraine: Needs Assessment Analysis Sept-Oct 2019

About the project

HelpAge currently runs a project titled “ACCESS III: Provision of multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected populations in Eastern Ukraine” within the Сonsortium of INGOs funded by European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). With this project, HelpAge aims to significaly improve access to humanitarian assistance and protection for older women and men, including those with disabilities that were affected by the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Methodology

The needs assessment exercise was conducted in the 20 settelments in Government Controlled Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts during Sept-Oct 2019 by HelpAge volunteers. Structured beneficiary interviews were conducted using a multidimensional Vulnerability Assessment Form (VAF).The survey covered 1,862 older people, measuring their needs across income, protection, health, etc.