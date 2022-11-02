Humanitarian needs of older man and women IDPs in Lviv and Lvivska oblast [EN/UK]

Needs Assessment Analysis August-September 2022

About the project

HelpAge currently runs a project titled “Urgent support and protection for at-risk older women and men in Ukraine, Moldova, and Poland" funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC). Within this project, HelpAge aims to reduce suffering and increase the human dignity of those affected by the war. This is by providing displaced older women and men with gender-responsive psychosocial support and cash assistance to meet their basic needs.

Methodology

The needs assessment exercise was conducted in the 158 settlements in Lviv and Lvivska oblast (41 OTG) during August-September 2022 by HelpAge social workers. In total 2,023 older people were interviewed. These structured interviews were conducted using a multidimensional Vulnerability Assessment Form with additional set of questions related to COVID-19.

• 38% of older people interviewed were from Donetsk oblast, 23% from Kharkiv oblast, 15% from Luhansk oblast, 7% from Mykolaiv oblast, 16% from other regions.

• 75% older people interviewed were older women and 25% were older men.

• 17% of older women and men interviewed had a registered disability. Although 55% of respondents had at least one severe impairment. Using the Washington Group methodology, they would therefore be classified as having a disability. Of those with a least one severe impairment only 31% had registered as having a disability.