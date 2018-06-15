Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Ukraine and Eastern Neighbourhood (ECHO/UKR/BUD/2018/91000) Version 3 – 01/06/2018

AMOUNT: EUR 000 000

0. MAJOR CHANGES SINCE PREVIOUS VERSION OF THE HIP

Modification 2 – June 2018

A 'coastal migration route' has recently been detected in the Western Balkans. Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has seen an increase in arrivals (around 3 700 refugees and migrants since early January). Currently, it is estimated that around 2 500 refugees and migrants are stranded in the country. The situation is considered a small-scale humanitarian emergency. The analysis of the trend for the last 5 months indicates a linear progressive increase of new arrivals.

The ongoing humanitarian response is mainly concentrated in Sarajevo, Bihać and in Velika Kladusa. Current assistance is mostly provided by BiH’s civil society organizations, including independent private initiatives, the Red - Cross and national non - governmental organizations. Although several international organizations present in the region have launched some assessments within the last two months, the number of DG ECHO humanitarian partners already actively providing support and capable to scale up is limited to very few UN agencies and International NGOs. The operational coordination at Federal and local level remains to be strengthened, while the sustainability of the assistance provided is challenged by insufficient financial resources.

The reception capacities at national level are limited and mostly located in remote areas.

The conditions in the informal settlements located in Bihac and Velika Kladusa – are particularly challenging, especially when it comes to food supply, safe shelter, water and sanitation, primary health care and, more importantly, protection.

DG ECHO will focus on the humanitarian needs of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants crossing or stranded in Bosnia and Herzegovina, notably in the key locations - Sarajevo, Bihac and Velika Kladusa. It will aim at better coordinating the provision of assistance while strengthening the protective environment and enhancing the capacity of organizations already providing first line emergency response to the beneficiaries countrywide. An allocation of EUR 1.5 million will aim at covering short-term emergency assistance in the following sectors:

- Protection: Protection monitoring, support to registration and Information, Counseling and Legal Assistance ( ICLA ) are urgently needed to identify and mitigate critical protection risks. Specific solution for case management should be defined with regard to unaccompanied minors and all protection risks associated to sexual and gender based violence.

Basic Needs: the population stranded in BiH has been mostly relying on food assistance provided sporadically or more regularly by international organisations and/or private donations.

Coordinated food distribution in line with recommended daily caloric intake, cultural habits of vulnerable groups, and the specific needs of young children and pregnant women is required. Non - food items (blankets, clothing, hygiene and dignity kits) also need to be provided.

- Emergency Shelter and WASH facilities: Some Persons of Concern are temporarily benefiting from a voucher system for accommodation in hostels in Sarajevo. However, most PoC are gathered in unsafe, substandard informal settlements , in open air areas or in disused squats/building. Assistance will enhance safety and dignity of shelter conditions w ith protection sensitive minor infrastructure works, wherever possible and upon authorization from the local authorities, including the provision of water and sanitation facilities. Voucher for safe shelter should be provided to PoCs exposed to protection threats in a complementary approach with an appropriate protection program.

- Emergency and Primary Health Care : Currently referrals to Secondary Health Care are not in place. Poor hygienic conditions lead to an increased risk for communicable skin diseases.

Medical organizations do not have sufficient funding to provide drugs, consumables and other relevant equipment. Emergency and Primary Health Care should essentially be provided through support to local medical entities, including the provision of essential drugs, medical consumables and small medical equipment.