Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: CARE International provides emergency assistance funding

(Vienna / March 1, 2022). The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is getting worse by the hour. “People in Need”, CARE Austria’s partner organization, is providing assistance as quickly as possible. The first trucks with relief supplies are already on their way to Ukraine. They are transporting durable food, hygiene items, diapers, sleeping bags and mats.

In recent days, more than 500,000 people fled Ukraine for neighboring countries. This number is expected to rise to more than one million in the next 48 hours. “We hope that people here will be willing to donate, because the need for help for the people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries is enormous,” said Andrea Barschdorf-Hager, executive director of CARE Austria.

An emergency relief team from “People in Need” is in Lviv. Tens of thousands of refugees are pouring into the western Ukrainian city as sirens are blaring and are warning about the threat of a Russian attack. “We expect the number of refugees to increase in the coming days,” Marek Štys, head of humanitarian aid at “People in Need”, reports from Ukraine.

Other emergency workers from the organization are working on the Slovak border. They are working with other humanitarian organizations to support people waiting to cross the border safely. Relief supplies, transportation, and shelter – such as isolated tents for the many children among the refugees – are available at the border.

Help is also needed at the Romanian border near Moldova. Here, people wait in lines that stretch for miles. There is a lack of water, food and hygiene items. At all border crossings from Ukraine to neighboring countries, relief supplies are urgently needed, as well as sanitary facilities such as mobile toilets.

Recently, children have been sent across the border alone. “The parents decide to stay in Ukraine but want to bring the children to safety,” says an emergency worker from “People in Need”.

