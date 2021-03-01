Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine praises the opening of a new crossing point in the Luhansk region for the delivery of humanitarian aid

(Kyiv, 1 March 2021) The passing of the first UN-organized humanitarian convoy with 133 tons of shelter materials and other relief items through one of the new crossing points in Luhanska oblast – “Shchastia” – is a notable achievement. I congratulate all relevant actors for their facilitation and express hope that this crossing point will continue to be used for more efficient delivery of humanitarian cargo in the Luhansk region.

At the same time, I take the opportunity to highlight the importance of ensuring that humanitarian convoys continue to pass directly to the Donetsk region through the entry/exit crossing point (EECP) “Novotroitske”. I urge all concerned parties to facilitate the soonest reopening of the EECP “Novotroitske”, which is only partially operational and has been temporarily closed to the passing of humanitarian convoys.

With the growing severity of needs of 3.4 million Ukrainians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian actors’ access to vulnerable populations is essential to ensure their survival. Any obstruction of humanitarian aid is a violation of international humanitarian law and puts the lives and dignity of millions at risk. The delivery of humanitarian assistance must not under any circumstances be politicized.

The UN and its humanitarian partners are here to support the conflict-affected population, but we only can continue our work if all relevant parties guarantee our access to people in need wherever they reside. I urge all concerned parties to ensure the unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery and access of humanitarian actors to people in need in line with International Humanitarian Law and Principles.