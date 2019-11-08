Humanitarian convoy to the Non-Government controlled areas

On 7 November, jointly with United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNHCR is facilitating the logistics of 18 humanitarian tracks with construction materials and non-food item (NFIs).

Since 2015, UNHCR has delivered 57 humanitarian convoys for displaced and conflict affected persons on the non-government controlled areas.

Since 2018, UNHCR has been the co-leading agency in Logistics Sectoral Working Group and facilitated all convoys to NGCA for UN agencies and international NGOs. Preparation for the winter period is especially important given the heavy snowfalls in eastern Ukraine and the hard access to areas near the “contact line”.