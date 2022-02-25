A humanitarian catastrophe looms in Ukraine

By CRAIG REDMOND

Senior Vice President of Programs, Mercy Corps

We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine and surrounding area which is now unfolding, and threatening many lives and livelihoods. We see risks of food shortages and huge numbers of women, men, and children forced to flee from their homes. The destruction of infrastructure like hospitals and health services could lead to a rapid spread of diseases, including COVID‑19.

Mercy Corps provided humanitarian assistance in Ukraine following the 2014 conflict, helping over 200,000 people with emergency cash, food, water, and sanitation supplies. We helped restore war-damaged homes, and provided small business grants and training to help people rebuild their lives and support themselves and their families.

Right now, Mercy Corps is mobilizing a team to the region to assess where help is most needed. Here’s what we know: