Humanitarian Bulletin: Ukraine Issue 27 | 1 July – 31 August 2018

Humanitarians mark World Humanitarian Day

Drop in civilian casualties, despite active hostilities

Crossing the “contact line” - a mounting challenge for millions

IDPs continue to face challenges to access essential services

A lifeline for pensioners, as Court rules unlawful termination of pensions

Humanitarian Response Plan is only 30 per cent funded

Ukraine joins the #NotATarget movement P.1

Drop in civilian casualties P.2

Record numbers cross the “contact line” P.2

IDPs continue to face challenges P.3

Lack of funds challenge operations P.4

World Humanitarian Day – Ukraine joins the world to call for increased protection of civilians

For over four years, hostilities in eastern Ukraine continue unabated. Shelling, small-arm fire and landmine contamination kill and maim civilians, and pose deadly threat to millions of people every single day. Critical civilian structures are damaged, disrupting access to lifesaving services, such as water and sanitation systems and hospitals.

On World Humanitarian Day (WHD), Ukraine joined the global campaign #NotATarget. Hundreds of people gathered in Sievierodonetsk in Luhanska oblast and in Svitlodarsk in Donetska oblast to mark the occasion, including humanitarian workers and local authorities. Their main message was simple: civilians, aid workers and critical civilian structures must not be a target. The events included educational and recreational activities for children and adults, where humanitarians talked about the impact of the crisis in eastern Ukraine and their work to reverse the deprivation of civilians trapped in active hostilities.

Marking the WHD, the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms. Osnat Lubrani, issued a statement, where she appealed for a full and immediate respect for the international humanitarian law to protect the millions of civilians in eastern Ukraine who have not seen much but insecurity, deprivation and displacement. With the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan less than 30 per cent funded, Ms. Lubrani called on the international community to urgently upscale their support to help humanitarians alleviate the suffering of millions of Ukrainian men, women and children.

World Humanitarian Day is observed every year on 19 August to pay tribute to aid workers who risk their lives delivering humanitarian assistance and to rally support for people affected by crises around the world. It commemorates the day in 2003 when 22 people lost their lives in an attack on the UN offices in Baghdad.

A social media campaign was also launched, where the humanitarian community in Ukraine joined the living petition #NotATarget, ahead of the September General Assembly in New York.