Humanitarian Bulletin: Ukraine Issue 25 | 1 March – 30 April 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Death toll on the rise

Critical civilian infrastructure and water treatment staff targeted yet again

Mine contamination affects 1.9 million Ukrainians

Humanitarian needs persist across all critical sectors

The concept of #NewWayOfWorking takes shape in Ukraine

Over 40 Member States briefed on Ukraine crisis in NY

2018 HRP is only 18 per cent funded

Civilian casualties rise by 142 per cent in April

After four years of armed conflict in east Ukraine, civilians are continuing to pay the highest price. Every day, hundreds of thousands of men, women and children living along the “contact line” are threatened by shelling, small-arms-fire and mine contamination.

April 2018 was the deadliest month, and civilian casualties rose to record levels this year, with 46 men, women and children (13 killed; 33 injured). This is a 142 per cent increase compared to March 2018, with 19 civilian casualties (five killed, 14 injured). Since the outbreak of hostilities, over 2,700 civilians were killed and up to 9,000 injured.

In March 2018, a family of four was killed when their car hit an anti-tank mine. In April, over 30 schoolchildren travelling home in Zaitseve, a village along the “contact line”, came under fire – they had to immediately evacuate for their safety. Today, many of the 600,000 people who regularly experience hostilities, include families who have to sleep in damp basements, and children studying in schools, where windows are walled with sandbags. “We are all tired of this war. I will give everything to live in peace for the remainder of my life.” says an elderly standing at an entry/exit checkpoint.

After four years of conflict, 4.4 million men, women and children affected by the armed conflict continue bearing the heaviest brunt. Of these, some 3.4 million people urgently require humanitarian assistance and protection, whilst about 1.5 million Ukrainians are internally displaced. Protracted humanitarian situation forced millions of them to make impossible choices whether they eat, access healthcare or send their children to school.