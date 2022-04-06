Humanitarian Aid Flows to Ukraine Accelerating

By Tony Morain

Since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Direct Relief has provided nearly 200 tons of medical aid ranging from field medic packs to diabetes and cancer medications.

That includes a FedEx humanitarian relief flight with 76 tons of medicines and supplies from Direct Relief that arrived last week in Poland and was distributed throughout four Ukrainian cities.

Aboard the FedEx Boeing 777 was a 50-bed emergency field hospital donated by the State of California and substantial quantities of trauma and wound care medications, drugs for chronic diseases, oxygen concentrators, and Covid-19 antiviral tablets, among other emergency medicines and supplies.

Supplies on the flight were donated by companies including 3M, AmerisourceBergen, Baxter, Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals, McKesson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., TEVA, Unilever, and Viatris, among others.

More than two tons of insulin also arrived in Ukraine last week and over the weekend. The diabetes meds were shipped from Direct Relief’s distribution center in Europe in special cold-chain containers with monitoring equipment inside.

All items were provided at the request of, and approved by, Ukraine's Ministry of Health and other on-the-ground healthcare providers.

In Other News

Fortnite raised $144 Million for Ukraine Relief -- The Verge

"The funds are being put towards several aid groups, including Direct Relief, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Children's Fund, and the World Food Programme."

World-renowned Photographers Sell Stunning Prints -- Washington Post

"Vital Impacts, a women-owned nonprofit based in Montana, has organized a print sale by National Geographic photographers to raise money for Direct Relief, an organization that works to provide humanitarian aid to those suffering from the numerous conflicts happening around the world."

*Specific aid distribution locations within Ukraine are being withheld for security reasons