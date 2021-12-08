Ukraine
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Ukraine
Appeal highlights
- The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine enters its eighth year and continues to take a heavy toll on civilians: ceasefire violations significantly intensified damaging homes, schools, water facilities and social infrastructure. Mine contamination remains a major source of threat to the life and safety of children. Limited access to basic services continues to threaten the mental and physical well-being of children. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose serious challenges for healthcare services and to increase child poverty.
- In 2022, UNICEF will continue to safeguard children's rights to safety, health, education, psychosocial support, protection and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services and address the needs of over 780,000 people. The response will address the impact of the armed conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.
- UNICEF requires US$15.1 million to provide access to basic services including WASH, immunization and health care, schooling and learning, psychosocial support and emergency cash assistance for children and families.