Ukraine
Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Ukraine
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
After seven years of conflict, women and children in eastern Ukraine remain extremely vulnerable. The conflict is taking a heavy toll on civilians: regular ceasefire violations damage homes and social infrastructure, lead to mine contamination, and limit access to services, threatening the mental and physical well-being of children. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has generated additional challenges for the already weak health care services.
In 2021, UNICEF will safeguard children's rights to safety, health, education, psychosocial support, child protection and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services and address the needs of over 820,000 people. The response will address the impacts of conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic in eastern Ukraine.
UNICEF requires US$14.7 million to provide access to basic services including WASH, immunization and primary health care, schooling and distance-based learning, psychosocial and gender-based violence support, and protection for children and families.
KEY PLANNED TARGETS
40,000 facility and community health workers trained on infection prevention and control
820,000 people accessing a sufficient quantity of safe water
35,000 children/caregivers accessing mental health and psychosocial support
50,000 people participating in engagement actions