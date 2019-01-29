Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Ukraine

Total people in need: 3 million

Total children (<18) in need: 500,000

Total people to be reached: 1,625,659

Total children to be reached: 234,000

2019 programme targets

Nutrition

2,000 pregnant and lactating women reached with infant and young child feeding counselling

Health

24,800 mothers and children under 5 years benefiting from direct health service provision 70 health facilities supported with the provision of medical supplies and equipment 80 per cent immunization coverage of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella and polio vaccines

WASH

925,000 people benefiting from repairs/maintenance/replacement of the pipes/tanks/pumps of existing centralized piped water supply systems 127,500 people reached with hygiene promotion messages 73,000 people in social institutions benefiting from direct improvements to the reliable provision of sufficient water of adequate quality

Child protection

50,000 boys, girls and caregivers reached with psychosocial support 10,000 community professionals with enhanced capacity on child protection risks and vulnerabilities 110,000 children and their families receiving mine risk education

Education

23,500 boys and girls benefiting from educational and early child development supplies and rehabilitated inclusive schools and kindergartens 10,500 children benefiting from conflict-sensitive and life-skills-based education delivered by trained teachers

HIV and AIDS

95 per cent of pregnant women tested for HIV 200 HIV-positive children provided with continuous care and support services