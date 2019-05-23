Humanitarian access in eastern Ukraine: An overview of the situation [EN/UK]

Imperative: Even without delving into the context of the Ukrainian armed conflict, it is evident that the situation with humanitarian access at the beginning of 2019 is fundamentally different from the one observed in 2014-2015. Of course, this is due to both the dynamics of the conflict and the intensity of confrontations, political and diplomatic achievements, the formation of a provisional line of contact and the establishment of control over certain areas by one of the parties to the conflict, as well as with the establishment of a humanitarian framework. That is, in the development of the conflict and by gaining experience in responding to the related extraordinary events, in the specific field conditions, all the response actors (including relevant government agencies, armed forces, law enforcement agencies, local self-government bodies, international humanitarian organizations, national NGOs, volunteer associations and civil society institutions) have developed, adapted and implemented a number of rules and mechanisms, which undoubtedly has had a positive impact on the speed and adequacy of responding to consequences of the conflict.

However, the 3.5 million people in need of assistance1 as of the beginning of 2019 and the ongoing armed conflict indicate that it is necessary to improve the system of humanitarian response further. Evaluations of the events in the East of Ukraine given by international partners support this statement. For example, in its joint press statement following the 5th meeting of the Association Council between Ukraine and the EU dated December 17, 20182 , the Council «condemned in the strongest terms the continued indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure. The Association Council agreed on the need of all sides to withdraw and permanently store all Minsk-proscribed weapons and disengage their forces from the line of contact. [...] The Association Council noted with concern the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the conflict area. The Association Council condemned the deteriorating human rights situation in the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The EU recalled its readiness to play an important role in reconstruction efforts. The Association Council acknowledged the need for maintenance of socioeconomic ties between areas not currently under the control of the government and the rest of Ukraine, to protect the supply of water, energy and other utilities across the contact line, mitigate environmental risks, notably by creating safety zones around critical civilian infrastructure and by facilitating movement of people and goods.» The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in its Resolution 2198 dated January 23, 2018 on the humanitarian consequences of the war in Ukraine3 identified problems in the area of access of conflict-affected persons to water and energy supplies, social benefits and medical care. This is due to the steady deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In view of the Law «On the Peculiarities of the State Policy to Ensure the State Sovereignty of Ukraine over the Temporarily Occupied Territories in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions»,

PACE called on the Ukrainian authorities «to revise the said law, based on the Minsk Agreements, and fully guarantee the social protection and meet basic humanitarian needs for the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (paragraphs 3 and 11.4).» Charitable Foundation «Right to Protection», analyzing the text of the draft law prior to its adoption, emphasized that the proposed introduction of certain restrictions provided for thereby could lead to a sharp decrease in the number of civic organizations as well as international intergovernmental and nongovernmental organizations working in the conflict zone and in the so-called «grey zone», and hence – to a reduction in the volume of humanitarian assistance and services available to the inhabitants of these territories .

The PACE resolution also contains a number of appeals to the Ukrainian authorities, including «revision of the law on humanitarian assistance to facilitate delivery of humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected territories (paragraph 11.6).» The purpose of this study was to show the actual situation with humanitarian access in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, assess the effectiveness of the efforts of humanitarian actors, and the practical implementation of the procedures and mechanisms for improving the access of affected persons to humanitarian assistance. This report is supposed to provide the basis and evidence for advocating further improvement of these procedures and mechanisms.