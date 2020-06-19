Human rights situation in Ukraine (16 November 2019–15 February 2020)(A/HRC/43/CRP .7)

Human Rights Council

Forty-third session

24 February–20 March 2020

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

I. Executive summary

This twenty-ninth report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the human rights situation in Ukraine covers the situation from 16 November 2019 to 15 February 2020. It is based on the work of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).1 2. During the reporting period, OHCHR recorded two civilian deaths (both men) and 17 civilian injuries (13 men, three women, and one boy), a 54.8 per cent decrease compared with the previous reporting period (six killed and 36 injured). The total civilian casualties recorded in 2019 (27 killed and 140 injured) were 40.6 per cent lower than in 2018 (55 killed and 226 injured), and were the lowest annual civilian casualty figures for the entire conflict period.

Parliament continued to develop draft laws on remedy and reparation for deaths and injuries of civilians, and for the loss of property, including housing, which could lead to a comprehensive state policy of remedy and reparation to civilian victims of the conflict.2 This has been lacking since 2014.

The armed conflict continued to negatively impact the enjoyment of economic and social rights by the civilian population, especially the more than five million residents of the conflict-affected area and internally displaced persons (IDPs).3 Children, older persons and persons in vulnerable situations are at increased risk of being left behind in achieving sustainable development because of the conflict.

Linking the payment of pensions to IDP registration deprives hundreds of thousands of pensioners access to their pensions. OHCHR regrets that the Parliament has not yet adopted legislation that would enable pensioners residing in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘Donetsk people’s republic’ and self-proclaimed ‘Luhansk people’s republic’, 4 and in localities along the contact line as well as IDPs to access their pension payments in Government-controlled territory without having to complete processes of registration and verification as IDPs.