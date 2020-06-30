Ukraine
Human rights situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine – Interim report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/44/21)
Human Rights Council
Forty-fourth session
15 June–3 July 2020
Agenda item 2
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Summary
The present interim report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 74/168, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report to it at its seventy-fifth session on the progress made in the implementation of the resolution, including options and recommendations to improve its implementation, and to submit an interim report to the Human Rights Council at its forty-fourth session.