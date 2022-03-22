Ukraine + 6 more
How to support survivors of gender-based violence when a GBV actor is not available in your area: A step-by-step pocket guide for humanitarian practitioners [EN/RU/UK]
WHAT IS THE POCKET GUIDE?
The Pocket Guide and its supporting materials1 provide all humanitarian practitioners with information on: 4 How to support a survivor of gender-based violence (GBV) 4 Who discloses their experience of GBV with you 4 In a context where there is no GBV actor (including a GBV referral pathway or a GBV focal point) available.
The Pocket Guide uses global standards on providing basic support and information to survivors of GBV without doing further harm. We encourage adaptation of this resource to your local context with the support of a GBV specialist and in a manner that maintains a survivor-centered approach.
While the Pocket Guide uses a Psychological First Aid (PFA) framework (Prepare, Look, Listen and Link), previous knowledge or training on PFA is not needed. Comprehensive PFA training is encouraged.
KEY MESSAGES
Always talk to a GBV specialist first to understand what GBV services are available in your area. Some services may take the form of hotlines, a mobile app or other remote support.
Be aware of any other available services in your area. Identify services provided by humanitarian partners such as health, psychosocial support, shelter and non-food items. Consider services provided by communities such as mosques/ churches, women’s groups and Disability Service Organizations.
Remember your role. Provide a listening ear, free of judgment. Provide accurate, up-to-date information on available services. Let the survivor make their own choices. Know what you can and cannot manage. Even without a GBV actor in your area, there may be other partners, such as a child protection or mental health specialist, who can support survivors that require additional attention and support. Ask the survivor for permission before connecting them to anyone else. Do not force the survivor if s/he says no.
Do not proactively identify or seek out GBV survivors. Be available in case someone asks for support.
Remember your mandate. All humanitarian practitioners are mandated to provide non-judgmental and non-discriminatory support to people in need regardless of: gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability status, age, ethnicity/tribe/race/religion, who perpetrated/committed violence, and the situation in which violence was committed.