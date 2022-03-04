How MSF is responding to the crisis in Ukraine

As the conflict in Ukraine escalates, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is stepping up its medical humanitarian response to the deepening humanitarian crisis, both in Ukraine and in neighboring countries, where more than one million people have fled as of March 2.

MSF has a longstanding presence in Ukraine, including in regions of eastern Ukraine that have been affected by armed conflict since 2014. A large part of our work from 2014 to 2021 was responding to the needs of patients with HIV, tuberculosis, or other chronic illnesses. When the war escalated dramatically on February 24, 2022, we had to make the painful decision to halt our normal activities.

Our teams are witnessing the impact of the conflict on civilians but determining the true extent of medical needs within the country remains challenging. We are preparing for a range of scenarios, reinforcing capacity for surgical care, emergency medicine, and mental health support for displaced people.

MSF has been in contact with Ukrainian hospitals that are receiving trauma patients wounded in the fighting. Many hospitals are also facing shortages of supplies, mainly for emergencies, trauma care, and surgery. We are rushing new shipments of emergency medical supplies to Ukraine, and in the meantime our teams are trying to donate our remaining medical stocks in the country to health facilities located in areas experiencing active fighting.

International deliveries of MSF supplies will start arriving in the coming hours and days, and experienced MSF emergency and specialist medical staff are currently entering Ukraine. More will continue to arrive to support the MSF teams already working within the country.

Poland

Our emergency teams are at the Polish-Ukrainian border and elsewhere in Poland assessing medical humanitarian needs. We are also trying to get essential staff and supplies into Ukraine and set up emergency response activities across both sides of the border. So far, our operations in Poland remain modest. MSF donated shelter-related items for Ukrainian refugees to the Red Cross Lublin.

Hungary

In Hungary, a team is assessing the situation and needs of people crossing the border, with a focus on identifying less-visible needs for particularly vulnerable people.

Moldova

MSF sent teams to southeastern Moldova to assess the situation of refugees at border crossing points to determine if we can support chronically ill patients or mental health needs.

Slovakia

An MSF emergency team arrived this week in Slovakia and has so far met with administrative officials and representatives of local aid organizations and visited border areas to assess the medical and humanitarian needs of refugees.

Russia

MSF has an established presence in Russia, working with the health authorities in Arkhangelsk and Vladimir regions to reduce the burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis and improve treatment for the disease. We are currently conducting assessments in the south of Russia to see whether new medical humanitarian needs have emerged. MSF has made donations of food, hygiene kits, and medicines to support refugees.

Belarus MSF has an established presence in Belarus, supporting the national tuberculosis program and hepatitis C treatment in prisons. In 2021, we also assisted people on the move stranded between Belarus and the European Union. MSF teams in Belarus are currently assessing whether new medical humanitarian needs have emerged in the country.