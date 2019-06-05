Housing, Land and Property Technical Working Group: Update on Housing, Land and Property Issues (April 2019)

Housing programs in Luhansk oblast: On 02 April, Inesa Kirieieva, the Head of the Luhansk Regional Department of State Youth Housing reported that, on that date, there were six (as of now there are seven) housing loan programmes available in Luhansk Oblast: two of which are State programmes; two of which are Oblast programs; and two of which are programmes run by the city of Severodonetsk. At the State level, the funding for State Programme “Affordable Housing” has been approved. The second state level programme is a State Programme which will provide young families and single young citizens with long-term preferential loans for construction/reconstruction and purchase of housing, by using statutory capital from the State Fund for Support towards Youth Housing Construction. On the Oblast level the two programmes comprise a: Regional Targeted Programme providing youth with housing; as well as a Regional Targeted Programme providing ATO participants and their families with housing loans. Both programmes prescribe that housing loans are provided at a rate of 3% per annum. There are preferential conditions in instances where children are present. Personal contribution should amount to at least 6%. There are two additional programs in Severodonetsk: A municipal program providing housing for youth; and a second program - promoting affordable housing construction for separate categories of citizens. The first programme is designed to provide housing loans, while the second provides a non-repayable grant (25 % of the value of housing) for employees of education, social, medical and military sectors.



In addition, on 04 April, a further Oblast-funded Regional Targeted Programme which will provide housing loans for IDPs and their families for 2019-2021, was announced as being adopted. Notably, this program will establish a register of candidates to define the number of IDP families whose living conditions could be improved by obtaining preferential loans, and will conclude concessional long-term loan agreements with IDPs - for a period of up to 30 years - for the construction/reconstruction or purchase of housing. Under this framework, some 4.5 million UAH (€144.000) will be allocated to provide housing to 6 IDP families. [Furthermore, the results of the previous Regional Targeted Programme for housing loans for IDPs and their families for 2017-2018 was outlined: 2.5 million UAH (€80.000) has been allocated from the special fund of the regional budget, to grant 4 privileged loans IDPs.].