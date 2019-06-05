Housing Land and Property Technical Working Group - Strategy for 2019

COUNTRY CONTEXT: UKRAINE

By the end of 2018, the hostilities in eastern Ukraine were still on going, having begun in 2014.

Although the ceasefire agreement of early 2015 remains formerly in place and negotiations persist, localised hostilities continue along the contact line, which divides territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine (GCA) and by the de facto authorities in the non-government controlled areas (NGCA).

The conflict has resulted in thousands of civilian casualties1 , significant destruction of private property and civilian infrastructure, and the displacement of over the millions of civilian. Critically, the Humanitarian Needs Overview for 20192 shows a deterioration in the humanitarian situation along the contact line and in NGCA with 5.2 million people affected by the conflict and 3.5 million in need of humanitarian assistance. According to the Minsitry of Social Policy of Ukraine the Government of Ukraine has officially registered some 1.3 million people as internally displaced people (IDPs)3 at the beginning of 2019; Of the registered IDPs, it is estimated that some 0.8 to 1 million reside more permanently in GCA4 , while others, still registered as displaced, have remained in NGCA but move frequently across the ‘contact line’ in order to access civil and legal documentation, social benefits, and goods and services.

Continued fighting in both Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, including the use of heavy weapons near populated areas, has led to extensive conflict-related damage to private residences of civilians on both sides of the contact line. Over 50,000 residential homes have been damaged or destroyed since the beginning of the conflict, resulting in over USD 463.6 million in damages according to the military civilian administrations of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. Despite the response of humanitarian and state actors to date, a (conservative) estimated 12,500 homes remain to be repaired on both sides of the contact line – some 10,000 of these are in NGCA.

Lack of access to adequate housing and compensation for damaged, destroyed or occupied property remains among the most frequently cited problems affecting people living in the conflict–affected areas. Significant damage caused to housing and critical civilian infrastructure, such as electricity, gas, water, hospitals and schools, further compounded the needs of the people living in and along the areas of hostilities.