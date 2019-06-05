Housing, Land and Property Technical Working Group: Legal Documentation Needs for Shelter Response (April 2019)

BACKGROUND

The purpose of this Guidance Note is to provide guidance on how to approach the delivery of shelter assistance to families whose houses were damaged or destroyed during the conflict, but who may not have the appropriate real estate ownership documents required by most shelter agencies and donors, in order to initiate a shelter response.

Humanitarian Shelter responses, however, strive to assist the most vulnerable beneficiaries and to improve and secure their shelter conditions as per the defined minimum standards1 . As such, assistance should ideally be provided based on the vulnerability of the beneficiary and not by virtue of their formalized residential status.

Currently, a precondition for the inclusion into Shelter home repair programmes is the possession of a set of documents that demonstrates the connection between a potential beneficiary and the real estate in which this potential beneficiary is living, in line with the humanitarian ‘Do No Harm’ principle.

The risk foreseen by shelter agencies is that - in the absence of entitling documents - the lawful owner or local authorities may evict the family assisted by the agency after the completion of the repairs by way of penalty for non-compliance with Ukrainian legislation. Ukrainian law establishes requirements in order to construct, or reconstruct, real estate objects. These requirements include demonstrating proof of ownership, acquiring a building permit, and a number of other formalities. Non-compliance with these regulatory requirements may result in administrative penalties including fines, eviction and the possibility of demolition.

Obtaining ownership documentation can be a time-consuming and costly process. Depending on the factual background, this process may cost the owner from a few hundred (in the simplest cases) up to more than 10 000 UAH (in the most complex cases). Furthermore, the most complex court proceedings may last even more than a year. As a result, this issue has often resulted in the exclusion of otherwise-eligible vulnerable families from the home repair programmes of shelter agencies.

Protection Cluster partners have identified several steps that can be followed during the selection of beneficiaries to assist shelter actors to respond to the most vulnerable. It should be noted that these recommendations relate mainly to shelter activities involving Heavy Repairs and Reconstructions.