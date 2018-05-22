Housing, Land and Property (HLP TWG) Strategy for 2018 [EN/UK]

COUNTRY CONTEXT: UKRAINE

Three years of continuous conflict in eastern Ukraine have resulted in over 40,000 homes suffering some form of damage. Also, Approximately 25 per cent of IDPs in the GCA have inadequate shelter, placing them at risk of further involuntary displacement. Damage to houses is reported daily, increasing the need for acute shelter interventions, and adding to the backlog of more durable repairs, mainly light and medium. Since the beginning of military activity in Donbas, the region suffered over $463.6 million losses according to the response to an official inquiry as to the damaged and destroyed objects and overall losses to the militarycivilian administrations of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In Luhansk region, as of 01 October, 2017, 7,672 objects were damaged. The overall losses amount to $320 million.

Housing in Donetsk region suffered significant damage too. As of 01 December, 2017, 7,402 objects were considered ruined or damaged, and the losses were estimated at $142.6 million. It should be noted, that all the information in this regard is being obtained by inquires with no public outreach on the matter by the Government.

On 15 November, 2017 the Government approved “Strategy of integration of internally displaced people and implementation of durable solutions regarding the internal displacement till 2020”, 13 December, 2017 – the State Targeted Program of Resilience and Peace-building in Eastern Regions of Ukraine. At the same time, there is an absence of longer-term rehabilitation programmes.

In 2017 the Housing, Land and Property Technical Working Group (HLP TWG) prioritised in its activities the issues of restitution/compensation, counter-actions to occupation of civilian property by militaries and housing solutions for conflict-affected population. Operations and actions within the defined priorities prompted for the elaboration of the comprehensive HLP strategy, to be undertaken by HLP TWG solely and in cooperation with other international and national governmental and non-governmental stakeholders.

The protection of HLP rights requires three different approaches, depending on geographical areas: GCA, vicinity of the contact line, temporary occupied territories. The shrinking humanitarian access to temporary occupied territories and to the contact line leaves most of the protection concerns of the emergency phase in place, ie. risk of looting housing, land and other property. People who found their property destroyed, damaged or looted, have little chance to search for legal remedies out of support by international donors and their implementing agencies. Up to date, the judicial remedies, if accessible at all, did not prove their efficiency to conflict-affected people who attempted to search for judicial protection of the HLP rights.

Likewise cases will most probably search for the international judicial protection of violated HLP rights in the absence of national legislation in Ukraine and absence of proper implementation of judgements by Ukrainian courts.

Meanwhile, the lack of adapting the Ukrainian legislation to conflict and displacement phenomena puts doubts on the perspectives of resilience for conflict-affected communities all over Ukraine. Housing solutions are the most pressing issues in this respect, where the specific focus of the humanitarian community goes to most vulnerable categories of conflict-affected populations (CAPs). Therefore, technical legal support of social housing issues and actions in relation to legal resolution of conflicts around collective centres are in the focus of HLP TWG