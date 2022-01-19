Ukraine
Household Economic Resilience Assessment (HERA) Pre-winter economic security assessment (Cycle III) Winter 2021 Government Controlled Areas (GCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk
General Information & Methodology
Third round of an assessment with objective to review the current economic resilience status of households close to the contact line
1,266 households interviewed (phone - based)
Covering six strata defined by the level of urbanization, oblast and proximity to the line of contact
Data was collected between November 23 and December 7, 2021.
Research questions:
What is the current level of food consumption, and which are the current coping mechanisms employed by households in the context of conflict and COVID -19 crisis?
What is the current household level of economic security in the context of conflict and COVID -19 crisis?
What are the current reported challenges related to winter preparation in relation to fuel availability and available safety nets?
Key findings:
Many households vulnerable, especially due to aging population. Often paired with other vulnerabilities: chronic illness, disability, or single-parent household.
The proportion of HHs with borderline or poor FCS is similar to previous rounds with a slight decrease. A high share of households with borderline or poor FCS are in Luhansk oblast.
Pensions are the main source of income, reliance on government safety net has increased (from 19% in Round 2 to 27% in Round 3). HHs in Luhansk areas suffer from lower levels of economic security
HHs were found to be generally well-prepared for winter in terms of food preservation (69 %). The percentage of HHs reporting having enough fuel for the whole winter has decreased