Household Economic Resilience Assessment (HERA) Pre-winter economic security assessment (Cycle III) Winter 2021 Government Controlled Areas (GCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk

General Information & Methodology

Covering six strata defined by the level of urbanization, oblast and proximity to the line of contact

Third round of an assessment with objective to review the current economic resilience status of households close to the contact line

Research questions:

What are the current reported challenges related to winter preparation in relation to fuel availability and available safety nets?

What is the current household level of economic security in the context of conflict and COVID -19 crisis?

What is the current level of food consumption, and which are the current coping mechanisms employed by households in the context of conflict and COVID -19 crisis?

Key findings:

Many households vulnerable, especially due to aging population. Often paired with other vulnerabilities: chronic illness, disability, or single-parent household.

The proportion of HHs with borderline or poor FCS is similar to previous rounds with a slight decrease. A high share of households with borderline or poor FCS are in Luhansk oblast.

Pensions are the main source of income, reliance on government safety net has increased (from 19% in Round 2 to 27% in Round 3). HHs in Luhansk areas suffer from lower levels of economic security