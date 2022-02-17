Household Economic Resilience Assessment (HERA) Government Controlled Areas (GCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, Ukraine, Pre-winter, January 2022

Background

In its 8th year, the conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to impact on the socio-economic wellbeing. The outbreak of COVID-19 made the overall humanitarian situation even more adverse since the quarantine-associated measures led to increased concerns around livelihoods and socio-economic wellbeing. As of November 2021, Ukraine has recorded more than 3.2 million cases of COVID-19, experiencing an exponential rise in the number of confirmed cases.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported a decline in real GDP of 4% in 2020, compared with pre-pandemic estimates of 3.5% GDP growth over the period. In an economy where the share of the workers in the informal economy is as high as 30% this could give rise to a new group of new vulnerable populations Eastern Ukraine finds itself in an even more difficult position. An ageing population affected by the conflict, often with only one source of income, is more vulnerable in case of sickness or COVID-19 related restrictions. People living close to the contact line contend with damaged and aged utility infrastructure, often lacking money to buy enough winter clothing and fuel to go through the winter.

Assessments done by REACH Initiative (REACH) identified that the contact line largely disconnected Government-Controlled-Areas (GCA) peripheries from their urban centres in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA) such as Donetsk, Luhansk and Horlivka. Despite that some economic reorganisation has occurred in recent years, the compound effect of COVID-19 and conflict crisis may increase vulnerability to an already fragile population. Further investigation of economic resilience of these households, their capacity to cope, recover and reconstruct in face of shocks is becoming a major component in the process of reconstruction.

To gather up-to-date information on the capacity of households (HHs) to cope with the dual shock of conflict and COVID-19, REACH conducted a household economic resilience assessment in areas close to the contact line. The assessment was carried out by REACH, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) and in coordination with the Food Security and Livelihood Cluster (FSLC) partners in Ukraine. The assessment aimed to identify the type of HHs most likely to show signs of economic distress over the winter of 2021 - 2022, the status of their food consumption and the coping strategies used.