Hospitals in eastern Ukraine to receive 100 oxygen concentrators from UNICEF and the German Government

Five regions in the East of Ukraine will receive 100 oxygen concentrators procured by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support the Ukraininan Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These are the Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the affected by the conflict Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Oxygen equipment will be delivered to base hospitals treating patients with COVID-19, this week.

A half of the batch will be supplied to the hospitals close to the line of conflict in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The aid was facilitated thanks to the support from the German Government in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

This is the third batch of oxygen concentrators procured by UNICEF for Ukraine with the support from international donors and the private sector. Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, 463 oxygen concentrators have been provided by UNICEF Ukraine through such partnerships.

The next batch of oxygen equipment is expected to arrive shortly.

“The entire world is now fighting against a common enemy, a COVID-19, as only by acting together, we are able to overcome it. The priority tasks for all countries, including Ukraine, are now to provide hospitals with personal protection means and equipment, to support the medical staff and ensure vaccination. I am grateful to our international partners for their assistance and support. By uniting our efforts, we could be stronger than our enemy”, - said** Minister of Health Care of Ukraine, Maksym Stepanov**.

“Oxygen support is critical for patients who develop oxygen deficiency due to COVID-19. This is what helps a person to "survive" COVID. At UNICEF Ukraine, we are grateful to the partners supporting our work and Ukraine during these challenging times, and making sure that the assistance reaches those most in need,” said Laura Bill, Acting UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

UNICEF continues to cooperate with local and global companies and suppliers, as well as the global community, to support the Government of Ukraine in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and future COVID-19 vaccination as part of the COVAX Facility.

