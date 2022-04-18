Highlights of the noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric​, Spokesman for Secretary-General António Guterres Monday, 18 April 2022 - Ukraine

SECRETARY-GENERAL/UKRAINE

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the continuing attacks on Ukrainian cities across the country, including most recently Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, which are resulting in numerous civilian casualties and destruction in residential areas, as well as civilian infrastructure. The Secretary-General is greatly concerned by the continuing appalling humanitarian situation in the besieged city of Mariupol, which has been largely destroyed by weeks of unrelenting Russian attacks. The Secretary-General reminds all parties that they must take outmost care exert take all necessary efforts measures to avoid civilian casualties and any damage to residential areas and civilian infrastructure. The Secretary-General strongly urges all parties to enact an urgent and immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which will enable the safe and secure functioning of humanitarian corridors, help evacuate civilian residents and also deliver life-saving humanitarian and medical assistance. Genuine negotiations must be given a chance to succeed and to bring lasting peace. The Secretary-General and the UN stand ready to support such efforts.

UKRAINE

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that Ukraine has endured 136 attacks on healthcare facilities, which have killed 73 people, and injured 52 others. This means that Ukraine accounts for more than 68 per cent of all attacks on health care worldwide in 2022.

Also today, our humanitarian colleagues said that more than one in four people in Ukraine has been displaced, amounting to 12 million people - including 4.9 million refugees and 7.1 million internally displaced persons. At the same time, returns to Ukraine are increasing. We have reports from border services that more than 870,000 people have returned since 24 February. Recent returnees include women and children and older people, and returnees are creating new challenges for the humanitarian response in terms of reconstruction and reintegration. /... More than 1,300 UN staff in Ukraine engaged in the humanitarian response. We, along with our humanitarian partners, have eight operational hubs: Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Uzhorod, Mukachevo, Chernivitzi, Luhansk and Donetsk. Hubs will also be set up in Odesa, Mariupol and Kharkiv, as conditions allow. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) office is reopening in Kyiv – and the Head of Office, Esteban Sacco, is there now. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that as of 15 April, more than 155,000 people have been assisted with multi-purpose cash, provided by 22 partners. This figure is expected to ramp up quickly. A convoy planned for 14 April from Odesa to Kherson could not proceed due to lack of security guarantees. The convoy was offloaded in Odesa on 13 April and the cargo was dispatched to two NGOs, which will distribute the supplies in Kherson oblast through the Ukraine Red Cross and voluntary organizations.

The Ukraine Flash Appeal is 68 per cent funded as of 18 April, at $774 million.

The Country-based Pooled Fund - the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund - has received $126 million to date, of which $66 million has been paid.