High Representative’s briefing to the Security Council on Threats to International Peace and Security: Statement by Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs (18 March 2022)

As delivered

Mister President,

Distinguished Members of the Security Council,

I am aware that the Russian Federation has submitted documents regarding allegations of biological weapons programmes in Ukraine.

As I informed the Council last Friday, the United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons programmes.

I would also like to note that the United Nations currently has neither the mandate nor the technical or operational capacity to investigate this information.

As I previously informed the Council, the relevant instrument of international law is the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention, which effectively prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use of biological and toxin weapons.

The Russian Federation and Ukraine are both States Parties to the Biological Weapons Convention.

Mister President,

The Biological Weapons Convention contains several measures to which concerned States Parties can have recourse in order to address situations in which they have concerns or suspicions about the activities of their peers.

Pursuant to Article V of the Convention, its States Parties undertake to consult one another and to co-operate in solving any problems.

Such consultation and cooperation can take place on a bilateral basis between the concerned States Parties, or it can be undertaken through appropriate international procedures.

One such international procedure that has been elaborated within the framework of the Biological Weapons Convention is the convening of a consultative meeting.

Other possibilities for addressing concerns between States Parties also exist under Article V of the Convention, as well as under Article VI.

As I mentioned last week, the BWC needs to be operationalized and institutionalized to ensure it is properly equipped and resourced to face future challenges. The Convention’s upcoming Ninth Review Conference presents the ideal opportunity for its States Parties to comprehensively strengthen the Convention.

The UN Office for Disarmament Affairs stands ready to support any procedures under the Biological Weapons Convention that States Parties may decide to use.

Mister President,

Turning to the issue of the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that according to the Ukrainian authorities, all safety systems at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant remained fully functional as of yesterday, following the site’s loss of connection to a third external power line linking it to the national electricity grid.

Although officials from Russia’s state nuclear power company were present at the facilities in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian staff continue to operate the plant.

The Chornobyl power plant remains connected to the national electricity grid, following reconnection on 14 March. However, Ukrainian operators and guards have not been able to rotate for three weeks.

The IAEA has reported that, according to the Ukrainian authorities, eight of the country’s 15 reactors remained operating.

I understand that, regarding nuclear safeguards, the IAEA is still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl, but such data was being transferred to IAEA headquarters from the other nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

I take this opportunity to reiterate the Secretary-General’s support for efforts by the IAEA to establish a framework on the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and urge all parties to work towards this end.

Mister President,

I wish also to highlight the terrible toll this conflict is having on civilians. The civilian casualties continue to rise: as of 16 March, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights had recorded 2,032 civilian casualties, including 780 killed of whom 58 were children.

The actual number of casualties is believed to be much higher.

Most of these casualties are caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area.

These include attacks using heavy artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, ballistic and cruise missiles, and air strikes.

I also want to reiterate that attacks directed at civilians are prohibited by international humanitarian law.

We must find a diplomatic solution to this war to put an end to the violence.

As Secretary-General Guterres said, and I quote: “We need an immediate cessation of hostilities and serious negotiations based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

We need peace. Peace for the people of Ukraine. Peace for the world. We need peace now.” I thank you very much for your attention.