Helping tens of thousands of people in Ukraine and the Czech Republic: we’ve already dispatched 7 trains and 13 trucks full of humanitarian aid

People have already donated CZK 1.5 billion to the SOS Ukraine fund. Since the beginning of the invasion, these donations have already reached tens of thousands of people. PIN has already sent seven trains and 13 trucks full of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and we have over 100 staff on the ground in affected areas. Additionally, thanks to our Czech donors, we've been able to provide more than CZK 170 million worth of aid to victims of war in Ukraine and in the Czech Republic.

Over 3,500 pallets full of aid have arrived in Ukraine (equivalent to 110 trucks)

CZK 124 MILLION WORTH OF AID

Together with Regiojet and other partners from around the Czech Republic, PIN has been able to dispatch trains full of humanitarian aid three times a week. Seven trains with food and other necessary materials have already transported over 3,500 pallets (totalling CZK 109 million) to Ukraine. Such large deliveries of aid are made possible thanks to a combination of generous donations and significant discounts from suppliers.

"Czech aid is one of the largest, if not the largest, source of humanitarian aid that has been delivered to Ukraine or is currently on its way. It is easy to wonder if the aid that we are giving amounts to very much, as big numbers often sound abstract. For this reason, I’ve tried to divide the total amount of food that we are donating into an average purchase that I might take home once or twice a week to feed my family. It turns out that our deliveries make up about 150-200 thousand purchases like this. Basically, they are enough for one family to eat for a few days. Of course, we are always working hard to deliver even more aid to the besieged cities,” says Šimon Pánek, Director of People in Need

Together with partner Ukrainian organizations, People in Need has delivered three trains loaded with hundreds of tons of food, sleeping bags, blankets, hygiene supplies, operating kits, as well as power banks and other essential items to Kiev and other harder-to-reach areas around the capital. Another three trains have also been sent to the city of Donetsk and the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. The aid onboard will be transported further to Slavyansk or Zaporozhye. Additionally, People in Need trucks are part of the first-ever convoy to Sumy, and if the humanitarian corridor opens, we will deliver aid to Mariupol.

We also sent 13 trucks with material worth CZK 15 million to other affected areas. Non-perishable food, milk, baby food, medicine, and toilet paper are being transported from one place to another on demand. We have transported truckloads of water jerry cans to the east of Ukraine, because people often have no way to store and transport water there. In the west of Ukraine, we are delivering aid to Lviv and surrounding rural areas, as well as the Ivano-Frankivsk regions. "We are working very hard to deliver even more aid to besieged towns where people are suffering from hunger and dehydration," says Simon Pánek, director of People in Need.

DONATE TO SOS UKRAINE: In total, the following sum has been raised as of 9:00 a.m. on 21st March: 1 513 502 000 CZK

We help tens of thousands of people in Ukraine

ADDITIONAL ON-THE-GROUND AID FUNDED BY THE CZECH REPUBLIC WORTH CZK 21 MILLION

The 100-person People in Need Ukraine team is helping in several areas in eastern and western Ukraine. In the west, it coordinates aid from Lviv, but its staff also works in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporozhye, Dnipro and Chernivtsi.

Some towns and villages in eastern Ukraine are in ruins. Over 15,000 people are regularly supplied with drinking water in areas where the war has damaged water mains or where the water lines were not working properly even before the invasion. We provide water to nineteen cisterns in the vicinity of Uhledar and Ardievka, and then take six-liter jerry cans to other places. Villages and towns such as Sčastia, Stanytsia Luhanska and many others have been completely destroyed by shelling and, as a result, their water, electricity and gas supply lines are simply not working. For this reason, we are delivering water, sanitary supplies and food to shelters in these areas. In the regions of Chernivtsi and Donetsk, we are also distributing food rations or cash to the most vulnerable.

Many of those waiting in collective centres today have experienced bombings, been forced to hide in shelters and had to say goodbye to loved ones or witnessed violence and suffering. Trained psychologists themselves work from affected areas such as Bakhumut, Kramatorsk or Slovyansk. Over 600 people have benefited from their services so far, and they have also recently provided assistance to refugees from the besieged town of Volnovakha.

In western Ukraine we are largely supporting internally displaced people (IDPs), of whom there are more than two million in Ukraine, who come mainly from the areas most affected by the war. In the early days after the invasion, People in Need moved its main office to Lviv. Dozens of collective centers for internally displaced people are still being set up in western Ukraine. The priority is to equip collective centers for IDPs outside densely populated cities in the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk and Transcarpathia regions.

We operate a free psychological support line throughout Ukraine with unlimited working hours seven days a week. Many of those waiting in collective centres today have experienced bombings, been forced to hide in shelters and had to say goodbye to loved ones or witnessed violence and suffering. Trained psychologists themselves work from affected areas such as Bakhumut, Kramatorsk or Slovyansk. Over 600 people have benefited from their services so far, and they have also recently provided assistance to refugees from the besieged town of Volnovakha.

We also support NGOs and volunteers in Ukraine. We have awarded forty grants for humanitarian and rescue operations to the local Red Cross, community and youth organizations, as well as other organizations and initiatives involved in helping others in Slovyansk, Svyatohirsk, Sievierodonetsk, Kiev, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipro and other places.

In the Czech Republic we help across the country

CZK 30 MILLION WORTH OF AID

We provide financial support to individuals in dozens of cities across the country. PIN helps in Regional Assistance Centers to help Ukrainians and we support dozens of other organizations and helping initiatives.

People in Need, as a member of the consortium of NGOs working with migrants, collaborated on the launch of the virtual marketplace www.pomahejukrajine.cz, which serves as a place where the offer of assistance to Ukrainians from the Czech public meets the demand from Ukrainians.

Public housing policy and capacity in education and social services were disadvantageous for vulnerable people even before the war, and the challenge of taking care of the basic needs of refugees, women and children as vulnerable people affects society as a whole. PIN offers humanitarian experience of war crises, refugee waves and post-disaster reconstruction, expertise on Czech education, social and employment policies within Czechia, help with legislation and making concrete proposals for building a system that must cope with the reception and adaptation of hundreds of thousands of new arrivals precisely in the areas of housing, education and the labor market. For more information, we recommend Daniel Prokop’s analysis, created together with his colleagues and the help of People in Need.

Launching a Ukrainian helpline

Nine colleagues who speak both Czech and Ukrainian are currently assisting callers on 770 600 800, while six other team members are handling more complicated cases and arranging further assistance on the spot. Due to the surge of people needing assistance, we are continuing to strengthen and expand our team. In addition to the refugees themselves, we also receive calls from Czechs seeking advice about how best to stand with Ukrainians in solidarity.

We provide:

Basic advice and orientation

Help filling in documents

Assistance finding things like accommodation, transportation and food

Human resources

Organizational assistance

Professional counseling for refugees

Finding child care

We are very thankful that more and more Ukrainians who have been living and working in the Czech Republic for a long time are joining our team. Their language skills help us to work quickly and efficiently.

Working with colleagues from other organisations

The counseling system for refugees in the Czech Republic is under enormous strain from Putin's war, and the social organizations involved are also working beyond capacity. We have distributed CZK 22 million so far in one-off grants to help strengthen capacity for humanitarian aid and social counseling. We have provided significant support to food banks, which spend 70% of their supplies to help families fleeing war.

Supporting school children

Under COVID constraints, People in Need developed new types of online educational support, tutoring, e-inclusion support, as well as providing direct educational support to children who need it. We believe that some elements will be easily adaptable in the current situation, and we are preparing volunteers to engage in educational support when it becomes clear what systemic pathway the Department for Education will choose. 119 teachers are undergoing a course that can support them in working with children with trauma. We are also providing schools and teachers with up-to-date resources for working with children to reflect on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On a specially created sub-page, The War in Ukraine, teachers can find a range of recommendations for talking to pupils about the war, refugees, media manipulation and war propaganda.

We have prepared a set of appropriate audiovisual materials, methods and practical activities for situations in which teachers encounter pupils' concerns and challenging life situations.

We are planning to launch Studio JSNS in the near future - a regular programme for schools in which students and pupils will be able to ask questions about the war in Ukraine. A recording of the online debate, Ukraine War Week: what's happening and why, is already available.

We are helping refugees on the border and in neighboring countries

CZK 2 MILLION WORTH OF AID

More than 3 million people have already left war-torn Ukraine. In the immediate aftermath of the invasion, we sent teams to border crossings with Slovakia, Moldova, Romania, Poland and Hungary to survey needs on the ground, set up large-scale heated tents, set up portable toilets and serve hot drinks and food.

In Romania, our staff has met 30 representatives of cities, municipalities and NGOs. We have supported ten select organizations and given out a total of 1,200,000 CZK.

In Moldova, we’ve supported eight NGOs involved in managing the refugee crisis with CZK 1,100,000. These organizations include AO AREAP, which cooks and distributes hot meals at five border crossings in the north of the country, and the Psychosocial Centre of Vulcănești/ Надежда Мокан, which coordinates a local network of volunteers and provides accommodation, transport, food and psychological support.

We have sent five vans full of aid, including medicine, to the Transcarpathian region and have financially supported the municipalities near the border crossings. In the next phase, together with People in Need Slovakia, we will focus on assistance in Transcarpathia, where a large number of internally displaced people and refugees are concentrated.