Helping in Odesa [EN/UK]

Ukrainian Red Cross in Odessa is actively helping citizens and people who have been forced to leave their homes due to the armed conflict and are temporarily in the city:

distributes appliances to help the affected population: 511 refrigerators, 437 washing machines, 2335 microwave ovens. The organization also delivered 5 freezers from Samsung Electronics Ukraine Company to the regional hospital as blood components storage.

conducts first aid trainings. There were more than 400 participants in a week;

volunteers become blood donors and actively involve people in donations;

supports children with disabilities who are in a specialized sanatorium with food and baby food;

organizes the provision of psychological assistance to the needy (online, consultations with psychologists and call center);

receives thousands of basic necessities, hygiene products, clothes, blankets, etc. for the needs of the population from partners from Italy, Romania, Turkey.