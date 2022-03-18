Ukraine
Helping in Odesa [EN/UK]
Ukrainian Red Cross in Odessa is actively helping citizens and people who have been forced to leave their homes due to the armed conflict and are temporarily in the city:
distributes appliances to help the affected population: 511 refrigerators, 437 washing machines, 2335 microwave ovens. The organization also delivered 5 freezers from Samsung Electronics Ukraine Company to the regional hospital as blood components storage.
conducts first aid trainings. There were more than 400 participants in a week;
volunteers become blood donors and actively involve people in donations;
supports children with disabilities who are in a specialized sanatorium with food and baby food;
organizes the provision of psychological assistance to the needy (online, consultations with psychologists and call center);
receives thousands of basic necessities, hygiene products, clothes, blankets, etc. for the needs of the population from partners from Italy, Romania, Turkey.
helps people to evacuate from the country, in particular transports people to the border.