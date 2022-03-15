Helping in Lviv

Ukrainian Red Cross in Lviv oblast at day and night by means of volunteers and employees continues to:

coordinate the reception of humanitarian aid from abroad and its further distribution. For example, one arrived yesterday night (10 tons of aid from the Andorran Red Cross);

work at border crossing points with refugees;

provide first aid, first psychological aid, provide food at the railway station to people who have been forced to flee their homes due to armed conflict, and assist them in resettlement;

deliver humanitarian aid to bomb shelters, medical institutions, places of temporary stay of IDP;

transmit assistance and support to other regional and city organizations of Ukrainian Red Cross;