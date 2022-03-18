Helping in Lutsk [EN/UK]

Volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross in Volynska oblast:

constantly receive, sort and transfer aid at the border with Poland: food, water, hygiene products, medicines, first aid kits, etc.;

form humanitarian kits and first aid kits for shelters of the region;

help refugees waiting in line at the border with Poland;

visit lonely elderly people, distribute food and other necessities;

send dozens of tons of humanitarian goods to other regions: Mykolayiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Kyiv and the city of Kyiv;

conduct first aid trainings;