Helping in Lutsk [EN/UK]

Helping in Lutsk

Volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross in Volynska oblast:

  • constantly receive, sort and transfer aid at the border with Poland: food, water, hygiene products, medicines, first aid kits, etc.;

  • form humanitarian kits and first aid kits for shelters of the region;

  • help refugees waiting in line at the border with Poland;

  • visit lonely elderly people, distribute food and other necessities;

  • send dozens of tons of humanitarian goods to other regions: Mykolayiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Kyiv and the city of Kyiv;

  • conduct first aid trainings;

  • help evacuees at railway stations.

