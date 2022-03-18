Ukraine + 1 more
Helping in Lutsk [EN/UK]
Attachments
Volunteers and employees of Ukrainian Red Cross in Volynska oblast:
constantly receive, sort and transfer aid at the border with Poland: food, water, hygiene products, medicines, first aid kits, etc.;
form humanitarian kits and first aid kits for shelters of the region;
help refugees waiting in line at the border with Poland;
visit lonely elderly people, distribute food and other necessities;
send dozens of tons of humanitarian goods to other regions: Mykolayiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Kyiv and the city of Kyiv;
conduct first aid trainings;
help evacuees at railway stations.